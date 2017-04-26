Carbondale Police seek retail theft suspect

Monday evening near the Giant City Road store, 28 year old Kyle Willis of Carbondale, 20 year old Joshua Phelps of Swansea and 26 year old Joseph Kasten of Grand Tower were arrested and charged with possession of cannabis, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a look-alike substance. Police say a fourth suspect fled on foot with stolen merchandise from Kohl's.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOOZ-FM Carterville.