Carbondale police arrest three boys i...

Carbondale police arrest three boys in burglary, car chase

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 21 Read more: Daily Egyptian

Carbondale police arrested three juvenile boys early Friday for an attempted burglary that led to a car chase that stopped after they crashed on East Main Street. The incident began about 4:15 a.m. when the owner of Southern Illinois Gymnastics Academy at 712 E. Walnut St. responded to a burglary alarm and found several people inside his business.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Egyptian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carbondale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mandi Beck 1 hr CousinJosh 10
Ty and lynnea 1 hr Want 2 know 1
What in the world is wrong with lynnea estel 2 hr Shhh 12
You allow homosexuals to influence your children 2 hr High High Society 22
If your town loses SIU, in 20 yrs it will look ... Apr 21 Granny says 26
Thank God New Study Shows Apr 21 Buzzkill 2
Carbondale lesbians (Aug '16) Apr 20 Hml 5
See all Carbondale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carbondale Forum Now

Carbondale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carbondale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Carbondale, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,453 • Total comments across all topics: 280,541,453

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC