Carbondale police arrest three boys in burglary, car chase
Carbondale police arrested three juvenile boys early Friday for an attempted burglary that led to a car chase that stopped after they crashed on East Main Street. The incident began about 4:15 a.m. when the owner of Southern Illinois Gymnastics Academy at 712 E. Walnut St. responded to a burglary alarm and found several people inside his business.
