Authorities in Arkansas arrest man wa...

Authorities in Arkansas arrest man wanted in Carbondale homicide

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 11 Read more: Daily Egyptian

U.S. Marshals on Tuesday arrested a Carbondale man nearly 200 miles from where police say he fatally shot a teenager in March. Pullen was wanted in the killing of Javon Trott, 19, of Johnston City, who was shot multiple times near a community center on Carbondale's Northeast Side in March.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Egyptian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carbondale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Solution for illegal Sanctuary Cities 4 hr Doug 9
Black guy with blueish eyes 8 hr Murphy411 9
hurst home of drag queens 11 hr yeah 4
Who suck d*ck for $$$ 12 hr Stupid fug 15
Waaaaaa...... 15 hr Fat Hogs Make me ... 1
Crystal Ticer 22 hr Maybe 2
If your town loses SIU, in 20 yrs it will look ... Thu granny says 7
See all Carbondale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carbondale Forum Now

Carbondale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carbondale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Tornado
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
 

Carbondale, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,766 • Total comments across all topics: 280,311,078

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC