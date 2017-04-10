Authorities in Arkansas arrest man wanted in Carbondale homicide
U.S. Marshals on Tuesday arrested a Carbondale man nearly 200 miles from where police say he fatally shot a teenager in March. Pullen was wanted in the killing of Javon Trott, 19, of Johnston City, who was shot multiple times near a community center on Carbondale's Northeast Side in March.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Egyptian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carbondale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Solution for illegal Sanctuary Cities
|4 hr
|Doug
|9
|Black guy with blueish eyes
|8 hr
|Murphy411
|9
|hurst home of drag queens
|11 hr
|yeah
|4
|Who suck d*ck for $$$
|12 hr
|Stupid fug
|15
|Waaaaaa......
|15 hr
|Fat Hogs Make me ...
|1
|Crystal Ticer
|22 hr
|Maybe
|2
|If your town loses SIU, in 20 yrs it will look ...
|Thu
|granny says
|7
Find what you want!
Search Carbondale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC