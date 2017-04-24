ATA executive director Vera Felts named 2017 Distinguished Topical Philatelist
Vera Felts, the American Topical Association's executive director, has been named as the 2017 recipient of the Distinguished Topical Philatelist award. She will receive the award June 24. Vera Felts has been named the 2017 Distinguished Topical Philatelist by the American Topical Association for her wide-ranging contributions to philately.
