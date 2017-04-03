4 finalists in place in SIU-Carbondal...

4 finalists in place in SIU-Carbondale chancellor search

Southern Illinois University officials say they are down to the final four candidates for the position of chancellor at the school's Carbondale campus. The candidates are University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Arts and Sciences dean J.S. Elwell; Oakland University President George Hynd; University of Alabama Birmingham vice president Carl Pinkert; and current SIU interim chancellor William Colwell.

