Uncertain future for Ill. higher ed

Uncertain future for Ill. higher ed

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: University Business

Last week, the Senate's Higher Education Committee heard from top public university officials about how their institutions are doing 21 months into a budget standoff. Nine universities have dealt with two years' worth of 34 percent cuts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at University Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carbondale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Attracted to wife's best friend 1 hr Wanna Help 12
anyone know a shae that lived behind save a lot (Sep '15) 1 hr Wanna Help 5
ICE Agents charting targets throughout Jackson ... 1 hr worker 14
They are not bikers just thiggies Mar 11 mike redmon 2
Are our liberals being victimize 1by 1 in our s... Mar 10 On the side 4
News Police investigating shooting in northeast Carb... Mar 10 so sad 1
dcfs is a joke!!!!! (Feb '13) Mar 8 Fitter 32
See all Carbondale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carbondale Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Jackson County was issued at March 14 at 3:53AM CDT

Carbondale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carbondale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Ireland
  5. Egypt
 

Carbondale, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,127 • Total comments across all topics: 279,544,479

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC