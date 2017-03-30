Spring Election 2017: Randall town ch...

Spring Election 2017: Randall town chairman candidate questionnaire answers

Philip A. Johnson - Age: 59. Education: Associate of Applied Science Pikes Peak Community College, Bachelor of Science Southern Illinois University Carbondale, IL. Occupation: Retired Division Chief of Training Kenosha Fire Department, Substitute Teacher with Teachers On Call serving Wilmot High School.

