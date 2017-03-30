Spring Election 2017: Randall town chairman candidate questionnaire answers
Philip A. Johnson - Age: 59. Education: Associate of Applied Science Pikes Peak Community College, Bachelor of Science Southern Illinois University Carbondale, IL. Occupation: Retired Division Chief of Training Kenosha Fire Department, Substitute Teacher with Teachers On Call serving Wilmot High School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West of the I.
Add your comments below
Carbondale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A real post
|1 hr
|At Real Man
|8
|Justice for Jeannie Schuur! (Dec '15)
|8 hr
|Smh
|36
|Carbondale lesbians (Aug '16)
|9 hr
|Delucious
|4
|Adam lee (Jul '14)
|19 hr
|April
|26
|Danite bartender Melissa.
|21 hr
|TheNewBlud
|1
|New Dorm hopes to attract students need lots of...
|Tue
|The REAL Truth
|10
|America Needs Vigilantes
|Mar 27
|Alice Baker
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carbondale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC