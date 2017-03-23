SIU president prepares for millions of dollars in potential cuts
SIU President Randy Dunn talks during his State of the System address Monday, Oct. 17, 2016, at the Student Center in Carbondale. (Ryan Michalesko SIU President Randy Dunn talks during his State of the System address Monday, Oct. 17, 2016, at the Student Center in Carbondale.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Egyptian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carbondale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John Frost for Mayor
|1 hr
|Trollforfun
|191
|Stevie - (Oct '07)
|2 hr
|Scarlett
|179
|Who is he
|6 hr
|My thoughts
|18
|Abii merreman
|6 hr
|Truth be told -so...
|1
|I hope You TRY and STOP US
|15 hr
|MAGA
|12
|anyone know a shae that lived behind save a lot (Sep '15)
|Sat
|Maybe
|6
|Crystal Warner - Hair Stylist ?
|Fri
|Leea27
|6
Find what you want!
Search Carbondale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC