SIU president airs financial woes
This is the time of year where university presidents come to the Capitol to tell their tales of woe to lawmakers That includes Randy Dunn of Southern Illinois University. "Under consideration for our board of trustees for next week: a declaration of financial emergency for the Carbondale campus only," he told a House appropriations panel Thursday, "thereby joining Eastern Illinois University, Western Illinois University, and Chicago State, who have already taken such action, as well as continued internal borrowing."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAX-AM Springfield.
Add your comments below
Carbondale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alison Rogers
|51 min
|Allison HARRIS
|4
|I hope You TRY and STOP US
|3 hr
|Meloftarth original
|14
|Amanda Banks (May '16)
|9 hr
|True
|17
|John Frost for Mayor
|13 hr
|voteFrost
|201
|A real post
|14 hr
|At Real Man
|8
|Carbondale lesbians (Aug '16)
|23 hr
|Delucious
|4
|New Dorm hopes to attract students need lots of...
|Tue
|The REAL Truth
|10
Find what you want!
Search Carbondale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC