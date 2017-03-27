SIU president airs financial woes

This is the time of year where university presidents come to the Capitol to tell their tales of woe to lawmakers That includes Randy Dunn of Southern Illinois University. "Under consideration for our board of trustees for next week: a declaration of financial emergency for the Carbondale campus only," he told a House appropriations panel Thursday, "thereby joining Eastern Illinois University, Western Illinois University, and Chicago State, who have already taken such action, as well as continued internal borrowing."

