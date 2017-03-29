SIU Looking at $30M Budget Cuts Due t...

SIU Looking at $30M Budget Cuts Due to Lack of State Funding

The president of Southern Illinois University says the Carbondale campus needs to cut $30 million due in part to the lack of a state budget. President Randy Dunn says in a Wednesday letter to the campus that he will ask the school's board of trustees to consider declaring a short-term financial emergency for the Carbondale campus.

