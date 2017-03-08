Residents call for sanctuary city sta...

Residents call for sanctuary city status in city council meeting

Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: Daily Egyptian

Community members at the Tuesday's city council meeting asked council members to make Carbondale a sanctuary city for undocumented immigrants. Jesslyn Jobe, one of 10 people who wrote the drafted bill, said it was modeled after the proposed Sanctuary State Act in the Illinois House of Representatives.

