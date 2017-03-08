Residents call for sanctuary city status in city council meeting
Community members at the Tuesday's city council meeting asked council members to make Carbondale a sanctuary city for undocumented immigrants. Jesslyn Jobe, one of 10 people who wrote the drafted bill, said it was modeled after the proposed Sanctuary State Act in the Illinois House of Representatives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Egyptian.
Add your comments below
Carbondale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Attracted to wife's best friend
|11 hr
|My girl
|7
|ICE Agents charting targets throughout Jackson ...
|12 hr
|Realman
|8
|They are not bikers just thiggies
|18 hr
|mike redmon
|2
|Are our liberals being victimize 1by 1 in our s...
|Fri
|On the side
|4
|Police investigating shooting in northeast Carb...
|Fri
|so sad
|1
|dcfs is a joke!!!!! (Feb '13)
|Mar 8
|Fitter
|32
|Pharmacist Tim
|Mar 6
|Confused
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carbondale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC