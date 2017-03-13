Police investigating shooting in nort...

Police investigating shooting in northeast Carbondale

There are 1 comment on the Daily Egyptian story from Thursday Mar 9, titled Police investigating shooting in northeast Carbondale. In it, Daily Egyptian reports that:

Shortly before 5:30 p.m., police responded to the 400 block of East Willow Street in reference to a shooting outside the Eurma C. Hayes Center. Officers on scene found one person suffering from possible life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Daily Egyptian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
so sad

Marion, IL

#1 Friday Mar 10
the person was a young boy and he died.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carbondale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Attracted to wife's best friend 30 min Bam Bam 11
ICE Agents charting targets throughout Jackson ... 18 hr Bye Lawbrakers 9
They are not bikers just thiggies Sat mike redmon 2
Are our liberals being victimize 1by 1 in our s... Fri On the side 4
dcfs is a joke!!!!! (Feb '13) Mar 8 Fitter 32
Pharmacist Tim Mar 6 Confused 1
Thank YOU President Don Jon Trump Mar 6 Thnx DJ Truuump 1
See all Carbondale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carbondale Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Jackson County was issued at March 13 at 1:25PM CDT

Carbondale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carbondale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Health Care
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Carbondale, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,647 • Total comments across all topics: 279,524,764

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC