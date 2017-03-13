There are on the Daily Egyptian story from Thursday Mar 9, titled Police investigating shooting in northeast Carbondale. In it, Daily Egyptian reports that:

Shortly before 5:30 p.m., police responded to the 400 block of East Willow Street in reference to a shooting outside the Eurma C. Hayes Center. Officers on scene found one person suffering from possible life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Daily Egyptian.