Police arrest Carbondale man for assaulting officer

Monday Mar 27

Police on Friday arrested a Carbondale man wanted for assault on a police officer after he evaded capture for two days. Devonte Perrian, 25, was arrested on charges of aggravated battery, resisting arrest and criminal trespassing, according to a news release from the Carbondale Police Department.

