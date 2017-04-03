Police arrest Carbondale man for assaulting officer
Police on Friday arrested a Carbondale man wanted for assault on a police officer after he evaded capture for two days. Devonte Perrian, 25, was arrested on charges of aggravated battery, resisting arrest and criminal trespassing, according to a news release from the Carbondale Police Department.
