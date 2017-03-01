Photo of the Day: 'This is what makes...

Photo of the Day: 'This is what makes me happy'

Seven-year-old Ian Washington takes a break while his grandfather, John Boyd, and 11-year-old brother, Trey Jackson, continue playing basketball Monday at Attucks Park in Carbondale. "They help me from, I would say, stiffening up," Boyd said.

