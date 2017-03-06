Photo of the Day: "For us this is church"
Emmalie Hall-Skank, a senior from Streamwood studying interior design, gazes up from inside a bamboo forest Sunday during an afternoon hike with members of the Southern Illinois Pagan Alliance at the Marberry Arboretum off Pleasant Hill Road in Carbondale. "Because [paganism] is a nature-based spiritual practice, for us this is church," said Nelsen.
