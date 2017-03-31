More bad news for higher education

More bad news for higher education

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: The Capitol Fax Blog

Southern Illinois University President Randy Dunn on Wednesday issued a difficult directive to the Carbondale campus to identify $30 million in potential cuts to address a structural deficit caused by a double whammy of declining enrollment and the "governmental abomination" playing out in Springfield. The arduous undertaking has been underway for months, but Dunn, in a letter to the campus community, put a hard number to the immediate call for cuts: $30 million in cost reductions to be identified by July 1, on top of the $21 million in cuts the university previously identified.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capitol Fax Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carbondale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Alison Rogers 1 hr Allison HARRIS 19
I hope You TRY and STOP US 7 hr Meloftarth original 14
Amanda Banks (May '16) 14 hr True 17
John Frost for Mayor 17 hr voteFrost 201
Carbondale lesbians (Aug '16) Thu Delucious 4
New Dorm hopes to attract students need lots of... Tue The REAL Truth 10
America Needs Vigilantes Mar 27 Alice Baker 1
See all Carbondale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carbondale Forum Now

Carbondale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carbondale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
 

Carbondale, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,464 • Total comments across all topics: 279,953,535

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC