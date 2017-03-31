More bad news for higher education
Southern Illinois University President Randy Dunn on Wednesday issued a difficult directive to the Carbondale campus to identify $30 million in potential cuts to address a structural deficit caused by a double whammy of declining enrollment and the "governmental abomination" playing out in Springfield. The arduous undertaking has been underway for months, but Dunn, in a letter to the campus community, put a hard number to the immediate call for cuts: $30 million in cost reductions to be identified by July 1, on top of the $21 million in cuts the university previously identified.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capitol Fax Blog.
Add your comments below
Carbondale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alison Rogers
|1 hr
|Allison HARRIS
|19
|I hope You TRY and STOP US
|7 hr
|Meloftarth original
|14
|Amanda Banks (May '16)
|14 hr
|True
|17
|John Frost for Mayor
|17 hr
|voteFrost
|201
|Carbondale lesbians (Aug '16)
|Thu
|Delucious
|4
|New Dorm hopes to attract students need lots of...
|Tue
|The REAL Truth
|10
|America Needs Vigilantes
|Mar 27
|Alice Baker
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carbondale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC