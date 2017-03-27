Man pleads guilty to gun charge related to Easter Sunday killing
A St. Louis man pleaded guilty Monday afternoon to a felony weapon charge related to the Easter Sunday shooting that killed a Carbondale musician one year ago. Dwayne Dunn Jr., 21, submitted his plea in Jackson County Court exactly one year after he was arrested for firing a Smith & Wesson handgun toward the sky, according to a release from the state's attorney's office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Egyptian.
Add your comments below
Carbondale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Dorm hopes to attract students need lots of...
|27 min
|SIU 2014
|2
|America Needs Vigilantes
|1 hr
|Alice Baker
|1
|I hope You TRY and STOP US
|Sun
|MAGA
|12
|anyone know a shae that lived behind save a lot (Sep '15)
|Mar 25
|Maybe
|6
|Crystal Warner - Hair Stylist ?
|Mar 24
|Leea27
|6
|ICE Agents charting targets throughout Jackson ...
|Mar 23
|Alice Baker
|23
|Anyone no a girl name dede
|Mar 22
|Dray
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carbondale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC