Man pleads guilty to gun charge related to Easter Sunday killing

A St. Louis man pleaded guilty Monday afternoon to a felony weapon charge related to the Easter Sunday shooting that killed a Carbondale musician one year ago. Dwayne Dunn Jr., 21, submitted his plea in Jackson County Court exactly one year after he was arrested for firing a Smith & Wesson handgun toward the sky, according to a release from the state's attorney's office.

