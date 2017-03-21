Man arrested after confrontation with a knife in Carbondale
According to Carbondale Police, officers responded to the 1000 block of N. Hunter Woods Avenue just after 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 11. Investigators say the victim went to the garage to confront Jordan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVS12.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carbondale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John Front for Mayor
|1 hr
|Trollforfun
|41
|John Frost for Mayor
|2 hr
|teacher
|150
|Alan wood (May '15)
|7 hr
|disgusted
|6
|Laura Brannon
|7 hr
|Sad but true
|2
|False Perceptions and Reality
|Sun
|No Proof Reading
|1
|Attracted to wife's best friend
|Mar 18
|Ice cream paint job
|15
|Eric brown
|Mar 16
|Erica Mboro
|3
Find what you want!
Search Carbondale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC