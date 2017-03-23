Illinois fighter pilot laid to rest 7...

Illinois fighter pilot laid to rest 75 years after death

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 21 Read more: Daily Herald

In this March 15, 2017 photo, the remains of Maax Curtis Hammer Jr., sit in Carbondale, Ill., who was a Flying Tiger from Cairo, Ill. They were returned home via dignified transport from Hawaii, where he had been buried for 67 years in a grave marked "Unknown."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carbondale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I hope You TRY and STOP US 1 hr MAGA 6
anyone know a shae that lived behind save a lot (Sep '15) 2 hr Maybe 6
Crystal Warner - Hair Stylist ? Fri Leea27 6
ICE Agents charting targets throughout Jackson ... Thu Alice Baker 23
Anyone no a girl name dede Mar 22 Dray 1
Jbs show place in DeSoto Mar 22 Jacob 7
False Perceptions and Reality Mar 19 No Proof Reading 1
See all Carbondale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carbondale Forum Now

Carbondale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carbondale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Carbondale, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,984 • Total comments across all topics: 279,815,681

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC