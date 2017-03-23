IL leaders calling for action to comb...

IL leaders calling for action to combat recent wave of anti-Semitism, hate crimes

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner and Attorney General Lisa Madigan want action in response to the recent acts of anti-Semitism and hate crimes. In Carbondale, Ill., Barbara Levin has experienced that hate first hand.

