Gallery: Tornado damages southern Illinois communities

Jokey Young, of Carbondale, surveys Oren Coffer's horse and cattle farm as he detangles strands of hay from a wire fence Wednesday, March 1, 2017, while helping Coffer rebuild his property after Tuesday's tornado off Elkville Road in Vergennes. The tornado levelled Coffer's 101-year-old barn and numerous other structures on his property.

