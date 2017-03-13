EXCHANGE: Friends celebrates year of having race talks
In this Feb. 9, 2017 photo, from left, Scott Martin, Barbara Neafcy, Ayn C. Downey, Debbie Martin, Fern Chappell, Sumera Makhdoom and Ayn L. Downey gather as members of the Race Unity Group of Carbondale, Ill. The group has met weekly since February 2016 to discuss issues and find ways to create better interracial cooperation in the community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Carbondale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hurst pd good job
|30 min
|Buzzkill
|3
|Jacie Marble
|4 hr
|Mboro pride
|21
|Who is he
|8 hr
|The bm_bd friend
|14
|Gavin James (Sep '15)
|9 hr
|Cvilleball
|21
|False Perceptions and Reality
|21 hr
|No Proof Reading
|1
|Attracted to wife's best friend
|Sat
|Ice cream paint job
|15
|Eric brown
|Mar 16
|Erica Mboro
|3
Find what you want!
Search Carbondale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC