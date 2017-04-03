EXCHANGE: Art effort to beautify Carbondale's streetscapes
The city-funded permanent installation, also overseen by the Southern Illinois University School of Art and Design, will run along South Illinois Avenue between Mill Street and Cherry Street. The initiative calls for functional art pieces, such as bicycle racks and benches, along with small-scale sculptures, large-scale sculptures, and decorative pieces.
