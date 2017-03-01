Day of Giving raises funds, support f...

Day of Giving raises funds, support for university

The university community on Wednesday commenced its first Day of Giving, a 24-hour fundraising campaign focused on raising awareness for more than 120 of SIU's colleges, programs and initiatives. More than 900 gifts were donated as of 8 p.m., totaling nearly $285,000, according to the event's .

