Day of Giving raises funds, support for university
The university community on Wednesday commenced its first Day of Giving, a 24-hour fundraising campaign focused on raising awareness for more than 120 of SIU's colleges, programs and initiatives. More than 900 gifts were donated as of 8 p.m., totaling nearly $285,000, according to the event's .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Egyptian.
Add your comments below
Carbondale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Biggest manwhores in Jackson co.?
|1 hr
|No glove no love
|21
|Gave me HIV
|3 hr
|blackadder
|13
|ICE Agents charting targets throughout Jackson ...
|16 hr
|Thy brothers keeper
|1
|high school monkeys
|17 hr
|abort the nort
|2
|What a disgrace!
|Thu
|On the side
|9
|guy named kintae
|Feb 28
|Used Me
|3
|Ice Agents need to come to C'dale
|Feb 26
|Granny Says
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carbondale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC