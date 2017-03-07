Corey E. Velazquez

Corey E. Velazquez

RICHMOND, Virginia – Corey Evan Velazquez, 39, of Richmond, formerly of Harmon, died Friday, March 3, 2017, at his home, after a brief illness. Corey was born Aug. 10, 1977, at KSB Hospital in Dixon, the son of Joseph L. and Teresa J. Velazquez.

