Congressman compares town halls to 'c...

Congressman compares town halls to 'cleansing by Orientals'

Thursday Mar 2 Read more: New York Post

CARBONDALE, Ill. - An Illinois congressman compared town hall meetings, which for many Republicans have turned into raucous affairs, to the practice of "cleansing" by "Orientals."

