City council election day kicks off Tuesday

The election has three incumbent candidates and one newcomer running for the three open seats on the city council. As Lee Fronabarger, Carolin Harvey and Jessica Bradshaw aim to retain their positions, former city manager Jeff Doherty is the only outside candidate seeking election.

