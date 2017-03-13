Carbondale rekindles pride

Carbondale rekindles pride

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 11 Read more: The Times-Tribune

Carbondale Pioneer Plaza Best Western Hotel official grand opening on Thursday evening on S. Main Street in downtown Carbondale. Butch Comegys / Staff Photographer CARBONDALE - Strategic economic planning, investment and a shared belief in the potential of downtown Carbondale have driven a renaissance in the Pioneer City, changing both the face of Main Street and the attitudes of many residents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carbondale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
So Much for the Frirt Prime Directive 1 hr I HoBot 1
Attracted to wife's best friend 5 hr Warren G Lipscome IX 13
ICE Agents charting targets throughout Jackson ... 7 hr Buzzkill 18
anyone know a shae that lived behind save a lot (Sep '15) Tue Wanna Help 5
They are not bikers just thiggies Mar 11 mike redmon 2
Are our liberals being victimize 1by 1 in our s... Mar 10 On the side 4
News Police investigating shooting in northeast Carb... Mar 10 so sad 1
See all Carbondale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carbondale Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Jackson County was issued at March 15 at 2:47PM CDT

Carbondale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carbondale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Carbondale, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,415 • Total comments across all topics: 279,574,752

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC