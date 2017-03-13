Carbondale police ask public to help ID burglar
Carbondale police are asking the public to help identify an individual suspected of burglarizing a business on the city's Southeast Side. At 5:48 a.m. on Feb. 23, officers responded to a report of a burglary at Hans Market, 863 E. Grand Ave., according to a news release.
