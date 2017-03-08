Carbondale, IL police search for man ...

Carbondale, IL police search for man wanted in arson case from January

Tuesday

Police in Carbondale, Il are asking for the public's help in identifying a man wanted in an arson investigation. After a small fire scorched the outside of the Marion Street Apartments, on Wednesday, January 25, at 12:20 a.m., the City of Carbondale Police Department and the Carbondale Fire Department responded to the situation.

Carbondale Discussions

Carbondale, IL

