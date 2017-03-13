Carbondale, IL man sentenced on 2 cou...

Carbondale, IL man sentenced on 2 counts of failure to report an accident from 2016

Monday Mar 13 Read more: KFVS12

Michael C. Carr, Jackson County State's Attorney, announced today that Ryne J. Sasso, 28 of Carbondale, Il, was sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections on two counts of failure to report an accident which resulted in the death of one victim and injury to another. On March 13, 2017, a Jackson County judge sentenced Sasso to six years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on one count of failure to report accident involving death, a class 1 felony; and six years for failure to report accident involving injury, a class 2 felony.

