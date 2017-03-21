Authorities offer reward for information on Carbondale man accused of killing teen
Carbondale authorities are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a city man accused of fatally shooting a teenager Thursday on Carbondale's Northeast Side. , of Johnston City, who was shot multiple times near a community center in the 400 block of East Willow Street, city leaders have said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Egyptian.
Add your comments below
Carbondale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John Frost for Mayor
|5 min
|kkk-9
|155
|Justice for Jeannie Schuur! (Dec '15)
|14 min
|Mr MIMS
|31
|Mayor of Hurst
|5 hr
|DaReff
|5
|Jbs show place in DeSoto
|11 hr
|Jacob
|7
|False Perceptions and Reality
|Mar 19
|No Proof Reading
|1
|Attracted to wife's best friend
|Mar 18
|Ice cream paint job
|15
|Eric brown
|Mar 16
|Erica Mboro
|3
Find what you want!
Search Carbondale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC