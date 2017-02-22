Three injured in head-on crash near Ava
Jackson County authorities say a vehicles driven by 40 year old Jennifer Bryant of Carbondale and an unnamed 17 year old from Ava crashed head on near Skidmore Road. A 7 year old girl in Bryant's car was also injured.
