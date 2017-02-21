Suspicious fire in Carbondale, IL

Suspicious fire in Carbondale, IL

Ashley Furniture in Carbondale, Il went up in flames tonight after what the Carbondale Police and Fire Departments say is a suspicious fire. Officials were contacted at 7:25 p.m. Monday, February 20 after being notified by a passerby who saw flames coming from the building.

