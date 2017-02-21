Suspicious fire in Carbondale, IL
Ashley Furniture in Carbondale, Il went up in flames tonight after what the Carbondale Police and Fire Departments say is a suspicious fire. Officials were contacted at 7:25 p.m. Monday, February 20 after being notified by a passerby who saw flames coming from the building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVS12.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carbondale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Law professor and.....lady puncher!?!?!11
|19 min
|Dave Baygullphuker
|1
|Wow
|38 min
|Big black one
|6
|God i miss him (Jun '16)
|40 min
|Big black one
|37
|Marion man files suit against sheriff, employee... (Dec '07)
|50 min
|Brent
|57
|Biggest manwhores in Jackson co.?
|Tue
|Randy
|18
|A day without emigrants...
|Mon
|BracesNbootz
|5
|I have to tell somebody
|Feb 19
|JMJ748
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carbondale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC