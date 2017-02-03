Southern Illinois community group ral...

Southern Illinois community group rallies against Trump's immigration ban

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Egyptian

From left: Kitty Juul, of Carbondale, Sana Haque, from Karachi, Pakistan, and Cindy Stall, of Murphysboro, participate in the Peace Coalition of Southern Illinois monthly vigil for justice Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, on East Main Street. Haque, a graduate student in education, has worked for non-profit education organizations in Washington D.C. and Latin America.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Egyptian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carbondale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
John Front for Mayor 6 min Wee taw did 6
Worst neighborhoods to rent (Aug '16) 9 hr Buzzkill 7
News Stevie - (Oct '07) 19 hr Chaz 175
Jason murphy Sat Native son 5
Oh my god Ian Spencer f***** me so good Sat Woman amazed 1
Sexy black man at Circle K Feb 2 Just asking 10
The main stream media Feb 2 info 3
See all Carbondale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carbondale Forum Now

Carbondale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carbondale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Carbondale, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,088 • Total comments across all topics: 278,611,033

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC