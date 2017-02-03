Southern Illinois community group rallies against Trump's immigration ban
From left: Kitty Juul, of Carbondale, Sana Haque, from Karachi, Pakistan, and Cindy Stall, of Murphysboro, participate in the Peace Coalition of Southern Illinois monthly vigil for justice Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, on East Main Street. Haque, a graduate student in education, has worked for non-profit education organizations in Washington D.C. and Latin America.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Egyptian.
Add your comments below
Carbondale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John Front for Mayor
|6 min
|Wee taw did
|6
|Worst neighborhoods to rent (Aug '16)
|9 hr
|Buzzkill
|7
|Stevie - (Oct '07)
|19 hr
|Chaz
|175
|Jason murphy
|Sat
|Native son
|5
|Oh my god Ian Spencer f***** me so good
|Sat
|Woman amazed
|1
|Sexy black man at Circle K
|Feb 2
|Just asking
|10
|The main stream media
|Feb 2
|info
|3
Find what you want!
Search Carbondale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC