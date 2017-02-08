SIU to host screening of 'Finding the Gold Within'
The award winning film "Finding the Gold Within" will be screened next week as part of Southern Illinois University Carbondale's Black History Month. The film will be screened from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., February 11 at Artspace, located at 304 W. Walnut St., Carbondale.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVS12.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carbondale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|trailer park on willow street
|53 min
|Tidy
|6
|Brittany Daniels
|3 hr
|boro411
|2
|Who is the cute girl at Subway?
|6 hr
|also
|3
|Old Judge goes off on female Judge (Oct '14)
|10 hr
|Lolo
|22
|Oh my god Ian Spencer f***** me so good
|13 hr
|Buzzkill
|23
|Worst neighborhoods to rent (Aug '16)
|Feb 6
|Buzzkill
|7
|Sexy black man at Circle K
|Feb 2
|Just asking
|10
Find what you want!
Search Carbondale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC