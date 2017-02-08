SIU to host screening of 'Finding the...

SIU to host screening of 'Finding the Gold Within'

Sunday Feb 5 Read more: KFVS12

The award winning film "Finding the Gold Within" will be screened next week as part of Southern Illinois University Carbondale's Black History Month. The film will be screened from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., February 11 at Artspace, located at 304 W. Walnut St., Carbondale.

