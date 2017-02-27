SIU plans to celebrate women
Leaders at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale will celebrate the accomplishments of women in March in honor of Women's History Month. Organizers say they will be honoring trailblazing women in business and labor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVS12.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carbondale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What a disgrace!
|1 hr
|Mad
|4
|Gave me HIV
|6 hr
|blackadder
|9
|guy named kintae
|16 hr
|Used Me
|3
|Ice Agents need to come to C'dale
|Sun
|Granny Says
|1
|Why do so many towns/places in Southern Illinoi... (Mar '13)
|Feb 25
|King Solomon Fala...
|25
|SIU Salukis
|Feb 24
|bbq
|5
|Biggest manwhores in Jackson co.?
|Feb 21
|Randy
|18
Find what you want!
Search Carbondale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC