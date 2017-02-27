SIU plans to celebrate women

SIU plans to celebrate women

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 25 Read more: KFVS12

Leaders at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale will celebrate the accomplishments of women in March in honor of Women's History Month. Organizers say they will be honoring trailblazing women in business and labor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVS12.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carbondale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What a disgrace! 1 hr Mad 4
Gave me HIV 6 hr blackadder 9
guy named kintae 16 hr Used Me 3
Ice Agents need to come to C'dale Sun Granny Says 1
Why do so many towns/places in Southern Illinoi... (Mar '13) Feb 25 King Solomon Fala... 25
SIU Salukis Feb 24 bbq 5
Biggest manwhores in Jackson co.? Feb 21 Randy 18
See all Carbondale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carbondale Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Tornado Watch for Jackson County was issued at March 01 at 3:30AM CST

Carbondale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carbondale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Carbondale, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,575 • Total comments across all topics: 279,226,240

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC