SIU board to consider 3.9 percent Carbondale tuition hike

The Southern Illinois University Board of Trustees is expected to take up a proposed 3.9 percent increase in-state undergraduate tuition rate for the Carbondale campus. The Southern Illinoisan in Carbondale reports the recommendations before the board on Thursday would bring annual tuition costs for an undergraduate SIU Carbondale student to $9,450.

