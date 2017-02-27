Protesters demand Rep. Bost defend Affordable Care Act
Protesters gathered at the office of Republican Rep. Mike Bost on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, to demand he support the Affordable Care Act. Bost twice voted to repeal the act while former President Barack Obama was in office and has said he supports an alternative approach to providing health care for Americans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Egyptian.
Add your comments below
Carbondale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What a disgrace!
|1 hr
|blackadder
|3
|Gave me HIV
|2 hr
|blackadder
|9
|guy named kintae
|12 hr
|Used Me
|3
|Ice Agents need to come to C'dale
|Sun
|Granny Says
|1
|Why do so many towns/places in Southern Illinoi... (Mar '13)
|Feb 25
|King Solomon Fala...
|25
|SIU Salukis
|Feb 24
|bbq
|5
|Biggest manwhores in Jackson co.?
|Feb 21
|Randy
|18
Find what you want!
Search Carbondale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC