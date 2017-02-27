Protesters demand Rep. Bost defend Af...

Protesters demand Rep. Bost defend Affordable Care Act

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 22 Read more: Daily Egyptian

Protesters gathered at the office of Republican Rep. Mike Bost on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, to demand he support the Affordable Care Act. Bost twice voted to repeal the act while former President Barack Obama was in office and has said he supports an alternative approach to providing health care for Americans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Egyptian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carbondale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What a disgrace! 1 hr blackadder 3
Gave me HIV 2 hr blackadder 9
guy named kintae 12 hr Used Me 3
Ice Agents need to come to C'dale Sun Granny Says 1
Why do so many towns/places in Southern Illinoi... (Mar '13) Feb 25 King Solomon Fala... 25
SIU Salukis Feb 24 bbq 5
Biggest manwhores in Jackson co.? Feb 21 Randy 18
See all Carbondale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carbondale Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Tornado Watch for Jackson County was issued at February 28 at 8:25PM CST

Carbondale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carbondale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Carbondale, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,331 • Total comments across all topics: 279,221,700

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC