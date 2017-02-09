Police: Woman hospitalized with gunsh...

Police: Woman hospitalized with gunshot wound, 2 arrested in separate incident

Monday Feb 6

Carbondale police are investigating after a woman was taken to a nearby hospital Sunday for a gunshot wound she says she sustained in another town. Police were called on Sunday to reports of shots fired about 3 a.m. in the 400 block of East Sycamore Street and an hour later in the 200 block of North Wall Street.

