Police: Woman hospitalized with gunshot wound, 2 arrested in separate incident
Carbondale police are investigating after a woman was taken to a nearby hospital Sunday for a gunshot wound she says she sustained in another town. Police were called on Sunday to reports of shots fired about 3 a.m. in the 400 block of East Sycamore Street and an hour later in the 200 block of North Wall Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Egyptian.
Add your comments below
Carbondale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I know...
|4 hr
|Mayor
|1
|If the police where doing their job
|6 hr
|Cops Suck
|1
|Shelia Simon
|7 hr
|Opposition
|1
|Sexy black man at Circle K
|8 hr
|Holly
|11
|East side black girls
|8 hr
|Holly
|1
|cops scared of black lives matter (Jul '16)
|9 hr
|Truthteller
|16
|Oh my god Ian Spencer f***** me so good
|Wed
|Buzzkill
|23
Find what you want!
Search Carbondale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC