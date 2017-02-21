Ozzy Osborne to perform near Carbondale during solar eclipse
One of the biggest names in rock and roll will be headlining Moonstock, a southern Illinois solar eclipse themed four-day music festival hosted by Walkers Bluff in Carterville. Ozzy Osborne is set to perform "Bark at the Moon" at 1:20 p.m. on Aug. 21 at the exact time the solar eclipse takes full effect.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Egyptian.
