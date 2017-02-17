Mother of SIU student found dead 3 years ago: 'I feel like...
Pravin Varughese's older sister Priya, his mother Lovely, and his father Mathew kneel during a memorial ceremony on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2017, in the woods bordering Illinois Route 13, where police say he died of hypothermia about three years ago. (Luke Nozicka Pravin Varughese's older sister Priya, his mother Lovely, and his father Mathew kneel during a memorial ceremony on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2017, in the woods bordering Illinois Route 13, where police say he died of hypothermia about three years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Egyptian.
Add your comments below
Carbondale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A day without emigrants...
|36 min
|BracesNbootz
|3
|Jacie Marble
|3 hr
|Scotty V
|8
|Erica Vagner
|7 hr
|Jack
|4
|Who's bigger
|15 hr
|Big black one
|21
|John Frost for Mayor
|15 hr
|king pin
|39
|cops scared of black lives matter (Jul '16)
|16 hr
|masser2u
|19
|Jbs show place in DeSoto
|Thu
|Scotty V
|6
Find what you want!
Search Carbondale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC