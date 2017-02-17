Mayors: Property tax freeze is a oeultimate unfunded mandatea
Especially in smaller communities, you are more likely to see the mayor or a member of the city council or school board at the corner store than, say, the governor. And those "local" leaders are trying to fight against what they say are sometimes unfair forces.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAX-AM Springfield.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carbondale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stinett and McGuire
|1 hr
|Wont stop
|4
|Marion man files suit against sheriff, employee... (Dec '07)
|1 hr
|Just sayin
|35
|God i miss him (Jun '16)
|3 hr
|Cought
|36
|Wow
|3 hr
|Cought
|5
|Biggest manwhores in Jackson co.?
|12 hr
|Randy
|18
|A day without emigrants...
|Mon
|BracesNbootz
|5
|I have to tell somebody
|Sun
|JMJ748
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carbondale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC