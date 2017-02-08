Macklin to speak at the Phoebe Needle...

Macklin to speak at the Phoebe Needles Center

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 6 Read more: Franklin News-Post

Dr. Melvin L. Macklin will present "The Harlem Renaissance and Me: The Quest for Color in an Off-Colored World" Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the Phoebe Needles Center. Macklin will give a brief history of the Harlem Renaissance, a remarkable rebirth of African-American arts in Harlem, New York, in the 1920s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Franklin News-Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carbondale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
John Frost for Mayor 57 min Steve 37
trailer park on willow street 2 hr Opposition 7
Brittany Daniels 3 hr Missing her 3
Who is the cute girl at Subway? 10 hr also 3
Oh my god Ian Spencer f***** me so good 18 hr Buzzkill 23
Worst neighborhoods to rent (Aug '16) Feb 6 Buzzkill 7
Sexy black man at Circle K Feb 2 Just asking 10
See all Carbondale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carbondale Forum Now

Carbondale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carbondale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. American Idol
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Carbondale, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,880 • Total comments across all topics: 278,699,484

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC