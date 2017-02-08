Macklin to speak at the Phoebe Needles Center

Dr. Melvin L. Macklin will present "The Harlem Renaissance and Me: The Quest for Color in an Off-Colored World" Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the Phoebe Needles Center. Macklin will give a brief history of the Harlem Renaissance, a remarkable rebirth of African-American arts in Harlem, New York, in the 1920s.

