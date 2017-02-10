Int'l students, grads grappling with ...

Int'l students, grads grappling with travel ban face uncertain future

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 9 Read more: CBS News

When 22-year-old Jude Roufael filled out his paperwork to graduate from Kent State University, he had a big smile on his face -- not only because he was about to earn his degree, but because he would finally be able to see his family again. Roufael, a public health student and a Christian from Mashta al-Helu, Syria, has not seen his family in four years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carbondale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
If the police where doing their job 7 hr Rabbletrousers 7
Jbs show place in DeSoto 9 hr Buzzkill 3
BJ Glenn Sat Justiceforglenn 1
Another shooting in Little Chicago Sat ZigZag 1
God Bless President Trump Sat Barfer 3
Shelia Simon Feb 10 Mayor 2
I know... Feb 9 Mike Oxlong 2
See all Carbondale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carbondale Forum Now

Carbondale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carbondale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
 

Carbondale, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,217 • Total comments across all topics: 278,828,684

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC