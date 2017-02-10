Int'l students, grads grappling with travel ban face uncertain future

When 22-year-old Jude Roufael filled out his paperwork to graduate from Kent State University, he had a big smile on his face -- not only because he was about to earn his degree, but because he would finally be able to see his family again. Roufael, a public health student and a Christian from Mashta al-Helu, Syria, has not seen his family in four years.

