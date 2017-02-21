Earthquake education kiosk unveiled at University Mall in Carbondale
SPRINGFIELD An interactive kiosk is now available to help residents of southern Illinois learn how to reduce damage to their homes and prevent injuries during an earthquake. The earthquake education kiosk includes information about earthquake hazards in Illinois, safety tips and more than 80 how-to videos that demonstrate methods for securing bookshelves, wall-hangings, water heaters and other household items.
