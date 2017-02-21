Earthquake education kiosk unveiled a...

Earthquake education kiosk unveiled at University Mall in Carbondale

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 21 Read more: RiverBender.com

SPRINGFIELD An interactive kiosk is now available to help residents of southern Illinois learn how to reduce damage to their homes and prevent injuries during an earthquake. The earthquake education kiosk includes information about earthquake hazards in Illinois, safety tips and more than 80 how-to videos that demonstrate methods for securing bookshelves, wall-hangings, water heaters and other household items.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carbondale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
John Frost for Mayor 3 hr Trollforfun 52
Marc Campbell 6 hr Mary Campbell 9
Who is he 6 hr Noone 2
worst water issues in so il in carterville 13 hr glass half empty 9
Jacob Mifflin (Dec '15) 18 hr facts 15
Brittany Daniels Fri Trucker 14
SIU Salukis Fri bbq 5
See all Carbondale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carbondale Forum Now

Carbondale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carbondale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Pakistan
 

Carbondale, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,996 • Total comments across all topics: 279,132,307

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC