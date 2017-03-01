Carbondale tornado warning downgraded...

Carbondale tornado warning downgraded, area to remain on watch

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Egyptian

A tornado watch for Jackson County was scheduled to last through early Wednesday following an earlier warning for residents to seek shelter, according to the National Weather Service. At 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, a tornado warning was issued for southern Illinois cities Carbondale, Pomona and Makanda.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Egyptian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carbondale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tanya Taylor 43 min Big black one 4
What a disgrace! 2 hr Wayne 7
Adam lee (Jul '14) 4 hr Her sister 23
John Frost for Mayor 6 hr People Please 69
Who's she dating 6 hr Will 22
Gave me HIV 15 hr On the side 11
guy named kintae Tue Used Me 3
See all Carbondale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carbondale Forum Now

Carbondale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carbondale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. NASA
  3. Space Station
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
 

Carbondale, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,313 • Total comments across all topics: 279,247,469

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC