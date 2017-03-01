Carbondale tornado warning downgraded, area to remain on watch
A tornado watch for Jackson County was scheduled to last through early Wednesday following an earlier warning for residents to seek shelter, according to the National Weather Service. At 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, a tornado warning was issued for southern Illinois cities Carbondale, Pomona and Makanda.
