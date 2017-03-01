Carbondale police seek man wanted for...

Carbondale police seek man wanted for armed robbery

Monday Feb 27 Read more: Daily Egyptian

Carbondale police are searching for a man wanted in connection to an armed robbery that occurred Sunday at an area gas station, authorities said. At 2:38 p.m., police responded to the Kroger Fuel Station at 501 N. Giant City Road for a report of an employee robbed with the threat of a gun.

