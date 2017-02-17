Carbondale police investigating drive-by shooting
Officers responded to a report of shots fired at 12:35 a.m. in the 500 block of South Rawlings Street. Police said a man fired shots at more than one person from a dark grey or black Dodge Charger with tinted windows, which fled the scene before police arrived.
