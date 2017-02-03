Carbondale police investigating after...

Carbondale police investigating after car crashes into Women's Center

Friday Feb 3

Officers responded to the crash about 3 p.m. to the center at 610 S. Thompson St. after the driver of a Toyota Rav4, attempting to park near the front of the building, accidentally pressed on the gas pedal instead of the brakes, causing it to hit the building. The Women's Center isn't supposed to have a drive thru.

